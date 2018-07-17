By Brian Kanyenda.

Amid fears of voter registration apathy as occurred in the first phase of registration exercise, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Balaka District has started a voter registration sensitization campaign.

This is in an effort to encourage people in the district to register for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The Nice Trust Education Officer for Balaka district Henry Zakeria said that to avoid a repeat of what has happened in the first phase of the exercise which has been marred with low turnout.

NICE trust in Balaka therefore has lined up several programs to civic educate all people through a variety of awareness and mobilization initiatives in the district.

According to Zakeria to avoid low turnout on the exercise the initiative has trained and mentored several volunteers in all areas in the district to inform people on the commencement of registration process and the new advancements made as people will use biometric registration process. “So far we have conducted two trainings.”

The Education Officer said that through volunteers they are educating people aged eighteen and above with well-versed information to actively participate in the forthcoming biometric voter registration exercise and to ensure that all voters in Balaka district have collect information on the elections and that they should make formed decisions.

“With the changes to the registration system we are prepared to sensitize the masses in this district to be well conversant with the system and the importance of registering as a citizen,” he said.

Zakeria further added that since Balaka is in fifth phase of the exercise which is expected to commence on September 2 to 15, this year.

He added that NICE Trust is working with local chiefs, churches and mosques as opportunities of passing out information, including road shows and promotion materials like T-Shirts and caps so that no eligible voter is left out during the exercise.

“On the implementation of NICE registration monitors, we are having two roving monitors who will be stationed in each ward for the registration period but since Balaka has 8 wards and other wards are much bigger than others. We will have more than one Area Civic Education Coordinator (ACEC) who will be supported by a zone coordinator”, Said Zakeria.

Meanwhile some election stakeholders have urged all eligible voters in the country to register as voters in order for them to exercise their democratic right to vote, which will help elect a leader of Malawi for the next five years.

One of the concerned citizens Saunders Jumah of Malawi Engagement (MAENGA) Pressure Group has called on the Malawi Electoral Commission to engage more stakeholders to ensure that awareness campaigns are intensified.

Jumah in a statement said that the voter registration is of paramount importance to Malawi hence the need for all citizens to take advantage of the voter registration exercise and register in order to be able to voice out their anger on the ballot in the forthcoming general elections