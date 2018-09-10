By Nenenji Mlangeni

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Vice President Saulos Chilima and immediate past president Joyce Banda held talks on Saturday in Zomba amid fevered speculation of a possible electoral relationship between United Transformation Movement (UTM) and People’s Party (PP).

Chilima’s spokesman Pililani Phiri confirmed that the vice president met Banda at her home in Domasi.

But the spokesman described the two leaders meeting as “a courtesy call”.

Phiri said Chilima was holding a rally in Zomba on Saturday and decided to have a “chat” with Banda at her residence.

Banda could not comment on the finer details of their “chat.”

But Chilima told a rally in Zomba that Banda shares “ a common vision” with the movement especially on his vision to create a million jobs which the former president has lauded and said it mission possible.

Chilima described Banda as “one of the positive thinking Malawians who believes that nothing is impossible.”

And speaking at a rally in Mulanje west constituency on Sunday, Chilima also said the country laws should be followed to give due respect to former presidents and their deputies.

Chilima said other neighbouring countries, the former presidents are given due respect unlike Malawi where ex-leaders are treated as adversaries to government.

“Government should stop instructing officials at airports and foreign embassies not to give proper services to the former presidents and vice presidents,” he said.

“President Peter Mutharika will one day be a former president, whether he likes it or not. But time is ticking to that period when he will be a former president and he will need to deserve his respect too,” said Chilima.

Chilima also told the rally at Namphungo Primary School ground that leaders are there to serve the people who pay tax by using their money fir development initiatives, adding that, as such elected officials should not be praised.

“Do not praise people who come to you claiming that they have brought development to your respective areas. What you should know is that the money used for such developments is from your taxes. They use your money to bring about such development,” he said.

UTM leadership is in discussion with an opposition coalition formed by political parties not represented in Parliament loosely called Tikonze Dziko Lathu Alliance which comprises among others Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) of former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha, People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) and Mafunde.