An elephant on Monday killed a 40 year old woman, Aida Nkuzi, at Kawelenga village in Nkhotakota district.

Husband to the deceased Ezala Kamwendo while reporting the development to Nkhotakota police said the development occurred around the morning hours of the day.

According to Kamwendo, the deceased left home to fetch firewood in the bush, close to Nkhotakota game reserve where she met her death.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the husband started searching for the deceased after she failed to show up.

“He found the body of his wife lying under the tree,” said Malimwe.

Postmortem results conducted at Nkhotakota district hospital revealed that death was due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.

Aida Nkuzi, hailed from Nkuzi village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.