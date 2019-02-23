Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi has called upon all stakeholders to refrain from politicising relief assistance being provided under the 2018/19 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme (2018/19 LS-FIRP).

Dausi, whose ministry is also responsible for disaster management affairs, made the call on Friday in Mponela, Dowa when he presided over the 2018/19 LS-FIRP Stakeholders’ Coordination Meeting involving councils from 14 central and northern districts of the country.

He said stakeholders should exercise transparency, accountability, neutrality and impartiality in the implementation of the programme.

“We are in an election year and stakeholders must not take partisan sides and must refrain from being used by any political grouping,” said the Minister.

The meeting was organized to discuss the progress made, challenges being encountered in the implementation of the 2018/19 LS-FIRP and how best to proceed with the programme.

DoDMA and humanitarian partners developed the 2018/19 LS-FIRP to guide the provision of relief assistance following a report by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee(MVAC) that over 3.3 million people will be food insecure during the 2018/19 lean season.

Government committed over 138,000 metric tons of maize worth over K20.8 billion to the programme. Currently, 2,826,020 people have been reached out to with relief maize.

DoDMA is working with the World Food Programme, Save the Children and Malawi Red Cross Society, among other humanitarian partners in implementing the 2018/19 LS-FIRP.

The humanitarian partners are providing financial and technical support, including complimentary cash transfers in some districts of the country.

Photos show some highlights of the one-day meeting which is being held at Linde Motel, Mponela.