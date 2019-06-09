By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah has refused to resign from her post.

MEC Spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa told the local press that “Dr Ansah’ hands are clean from any electoral fraud being leveled against her”.

Several quarters of the country including Human Rights organization, UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima have asked Ansah to resign honorably for the failing the nation on the just ended May 21 polls.

MEC Chairperson is being accused of championing electoral fraud that saw President Peter Mutharika declared a winner with 38%, while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera with 35% and Chilima of UTM got 20%.

Chilima and Chakwera are currently seeking court intervention to nullify the elections for the re-run.