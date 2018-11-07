The South African female activist Phindile Ncube lifted her dress, leaving abdominal area to show her anger of domestic violence.

Ncube’s display shook the Gender-based Violence and Femicide Summit in Irene, attended by various civil society organisations.

According to sources at the summit, Ncube lifted her black dress, leaving her abdominal area exposed for all – including South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa – to see the scars. She wore nothing under the dress.

Ncube disclosed that she had to undergo five surgical operations on her stomach as a result of the attack – including one procedure to remove plastic that had been inserted in her during the rape.

An emotional Ncube spoke of the pain of seeing her attackers back on the streets after serving only four years.

“Our lives can’t be paroled, Mr President. The minimum sentence for sex offenders must be at least 50 years,” Ncube said.