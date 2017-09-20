By Frackson Maotcha

In a bid to ensure energy access for all in Malawi, Mandela Washington –Energy Fellows with support from World Learning- have launched an awareness campaign aiming at advocating for clean energy and energy efficiency in selected tertiary institutions in Malawi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the campaign held on September 17 at the Assemblies of God University’s (MAGU) campus in Lilongwe, one of the 2017 African Alumni TIES Admore Chiumia

bemoaned an increase in electricity blackouts and low supply of electricity as some of the deterring factors to the country’s development.

He therefore highlighted that it is now time to involve youths in the country in advocating for energy conservation if the country is to develop.

‘’As a young leader, I am so passionate in addressing energy poverty. Looking at Malawi’s electricity blackouts and low access to electricity I thought of coming up with an initiative that should make the youths know about energy efficiency practices so that that they are advocates of climate change, energy poverty and energy efficiency interventions. Energy efficiency leads to energy access’’. Chiumia said.

Chiumia therefore encouraged the students to take an active role in advocating for a behavior change in electricity use in the country, saying youths are the leaders of today.

He said the campaign is also expected to be taken to other tertiary institutions in the country including Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Lilongwe University of Science and Technology (LUANAR), Mzuzu University, Lilongwe Technical College and also Mzuzu Technical College.

Concurring with Chiumia, the Movement for Bio-Energy Advocacy Utilization Learning and Access (MBAULA) network secretariat coordinator Mbumba Chigalu said the clean energy campaign is a positive step towards addressing the country’s energy woes.

Chigalu therefore urged the youths and the country in general to start using renewable energy as one way of tackling the problem.

‘’Malawi is in an extreme energy poverty than before due to the fact that there is much energy demand and so little energy generation. So as one of the mitigation measures, MBAULA encourages people to use renewable energy technologies to conserve the environment and energy’’. Chigalu highlighted.

In his remarks, the University’s Registrar Albert Newa commended the coming of the campaign at the institution, saying MAGU is ready to promote the clean energy initiative.

He however complained about lack of resources that can support the students in their bid to ensure a bright Malawi.

The campaign was also attended by the coordinator for Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Mr. Limbani Chipembere.

Among other things, the initiative is encouraging youths to start using alternative sources of energy such as solar and also to switch of electrical appliances when they are not in use so as to save the little electric energy the country produces.

Some of the activities that spiced up the event include Pool, basketball, football and netball games as well as Hip hop music, drama and poetry.