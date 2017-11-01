By Saunders Jumah

It is a pity that Malawi is striving for transformation where hard work, integrity and transparency are cornerstones; you as the house of information are stifling the very norms your government and all citizens are advocating.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is a people’s organization created to inform, civic educate, and entertain the nation without political affiliations.

As torchbearers of dissemination of information nationally, you have chosen to be selfish by using our tax money and disseminate partisan information that favours the ruling party.

You are not a DPP radio and television sstations. You are Malawi radio and television stations.

You have angered the nation by choosing to drag your microphones and broadcasting machines on the sand when the ruling party was being humiliated at the polls on the 17th October 2017 by-elections.

We all know the reasons why our nation has been turned into an unprofessional state where positions and appointments change every time government changes at State House.

The big reason is the character of people like you Mr. Sumbuleta. Your open partisanship towards DPP is costing your profession as no any government will hire you to do the same if DPP and Peter Mutharika lose the elections in 2019.

The MBC House is not supposed to be a personal house of any party it is an information house of the country.

We urge Malawi Parliament to fire you all, particularly you Mr. Sumbuleta for disgracing our nation’s credibility.

You and your government must be ashamed and realize that some of the issues and reasons citizens are tired of you are your monopoly over people’s assets such as the MBC.

You are the enemies of progress that are making the ruling DPP to lose trust in the hearts of citizens. You must know that you are not servants of DPP but servants of Malawi’s citizens, in a multiparty democracy; and it means you are servants of all political parties.

Your silence on the by-elections of 17th October has disconnected you from being a national radio; by this we call upon the House of Parliament that is to open on 11th November to withdraw budget support from the taxes of the citizens of Malawi.

As from 11th November DPP and Peter Mutharika from whom you pay your allegiance, and receive instructions, must start funding MBC.

On the same note we call upon Malawi Parliament to adopt a new charter of establishing a new Broadcasting House for the nation, if not, all staff of DPP and President Peter Mutharika must be fired from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

This is not the Malawi that leaders are masters. This is the Malawi where citizens are masters and you have to obey the aspirations of the citizens.

However, we demand that Mr. Sumbuleta apologize to the nation and give the verdict of the elections to the nation for 24 hours in continuity.

On behalf of MAENGA and all the citizens of Malawi, we register our disappointment to the ruling DPP and Peter Mutharika for bringing this nation back to the one party state where everything was for Kamuzu Banda.

We closed that chapter in 1993; no one must bring us back to the past.

From today, MBC must cover all news of all political parties and broadcast dissenting views because all of us pay taxes.

This letter must also be broadcast on the national radio and television to show that you are heeding to this call.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian is a regular contributor of The Maravi Post and is the Administrator of the MAENGA GROUP

The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the Publisher or the Editor of The Maravi Post.