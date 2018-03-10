BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In twist of events, Be Forward Wanderers’ veteran forward, Esau Kanyenda,—who recently tendered his resignation to the club—has since resumed training.

This has eased fears over his future with the TNM Super League champions and former captain Joseph Kamwendo may be on the verge of ending his self-imposed exile.

Team manager Stevie Madeira said Kanyenda, who won the TNM Super League title with the Nomads in his first season after joining the club last year, is back at Lali Lubani Road.

“Indeed it is true, ‘Mamba’ is back, he has been training with us,” said Madeira.

However, former captain Joseph Kamwendo continues to remain absent without leave.

The veteran midfielder has been in regular contact with some of his team-mates and is believed to have suggested he would be willing to return, perhaps next week, even though he lost the arm band.

Kamwendo refused to comment, saying he is sorting out “an issue” with the club and he respects the moratorium that he should be discussing matters in the press.

Meanwhile, Wanderers has told the other four players missing from the team to immediately resume training with the club as they risk forfeiting their salaries.

Those who are yer to report for pre-season training include, Jaffalie Chande, Harry Nyirenda, vice-captain Lucky Malata and Blessings Tembo.

A photo on social media shows Chande at his former club Nyasa Big Bullets’ training.

But Madeira said Chande has “a running contract” with Nomads, saying if he is training with another team he will face disciplinary action.

Tembo’s manager Jimmy Linje said the player will resume training.

Malata and Nyirenda all confirmed they will be reporting for training next week.