By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s power utility body Electricity and Supply Commission of Malawi (Escom) says fiscal mismanagement of resources is one the contributing factors to its inability to supply the nation with reliable electricity.

Escom Board Chairperson, Thom Mpinganjira, told journalists on Monday in Blantyre on strategies that have been put in place to improve the persistent blackouts.

Mpinganjira observed that the demand of people who use electricity has been escalating but the country did not invest in the power sector to meet the growing demand.

“Over the years demand of people who use electricity has been increasing but as a country we didn’t invest more in the power sector which has led to some areas experiencing load shedding,” Mpinganjira Said.

He further stated that apart from purchasing electricity energy from Mozambique, Escom is also working to diversify into solar and gas power, but said these are long-term projects.