BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) on Monday posted on their Facebook page the new system of uploading electricity units, customers immediately reacted with dismay.

However, customers complained how tedious the new system of uploading tokens of units into their meter is. The new system will be providing customers with once-off three tokens upon the purchase of electricity units, namely: Key Change Token 1 and 2, and the Electricity Units Token.

The post advised customers that before entering the electricity units they must first enter the key change tokens starting with key change token 1 and then key change token2.

The post further alerted customers that failure to first enter the key change tokens will result in rejection of the electricity token by the meter.

ESCOM announced on 18th January, 2018, that they would be changing its pre-paid and post-paid billing systems. The previous way of uploading electricity units required customers to enter a 20 digit token on their electricity meters.

One Greg Gange-Harris replied to the post, “What would help everyone is if ESCOM provided a step by step guide on their website and social media of what to do, with detailed instructions and pictures so that everyone can very easily do it without having to contact ESCOM several times.”

Another dissatisfied customer, James Mzungu Tauzie commented on the post “This is too much, instead of innovating we are going back, you are making things difficult for your customers, all that in the 21st century.”

He added: “we thought you are coming up with ways where buying units on my device would automatically be uploaded on my electricity meter.”

The new system of uploading units will be fully implemented starting from the 24th of January.

All prepaid electricity units purchased prior to 24th January 2018 will not be accepted, according to the electricity distribution body.