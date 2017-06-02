The Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) on Friday, disconnected the electricity at Bingu National Stadium (BNS), Maravi Post sports desk has leaned.

According to our reliable source, this is due to a 4 billion unpaid bill.

“The bills are for three months, and the electricity supplier warned the officials at the BNS but to no avail, hence the decision of the disconnection,” said our source.

He accused one of the sports officer at BNS, Mack Mwale, for mismanaging the fund saying “that is why BNS fails to settle the electricity bills.”

Mwale is also accused of defying BNS rules and regulations. For instance, Mwale allows the socials to use the BNS ground every Sunday, despite the activities being banned at the center.

“He usually pockets K25,000 from each team every Sunday,” the source disclosed.

Maravi Post sports desk, tried but failed to get Mwale’s side of the stories.

Meanwhile, some Malawi soccer lovers have asked Government to engage a private firm to run the BNS professionally.

Others suggest that BNS should use solar power.