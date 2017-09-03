The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) on Friday disconnected electricity power to Blantyre Water Board offices due to non-payment of bills, Maravi Post has established.

Confirming the development, ESCOM Public Relations Officer Kitty Chingota said this was done after several warnings.

According to Chingota, Blantyre Water Board officials are aware of the development. “Yes, we have indeed disconnected electricity power to Blantyre Water Board, this is due to the outstanding bills,” said Chingota.

However, effort to talk to Blantyre Water Board spokesperson proved futile. Meanwhile, the development has brought water crisis in Blantyre.

Residents are forced to getting water from wells because taps have run dry without Electricity