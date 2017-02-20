BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has distanced itself from the fire that gutted the house of Lilongwe High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire in Area 43, in the Capital City.

The fire which started around 10 am on Sunday left behind serious damage to property when Mkandawire and his family were at church.

Some relations who were at the residence, escaped unhurt and neibhours saved the Judges’ Mercedenz Benz which was sparked near the house as they lifted it out of the fence.

The Judge said he suspected an electric fault to have caused the fire but Escom public relations officer George Mituka in an interview with The Nation said their investigations after the incident showed the utility provider was not to blame.

Mkandawire was the Judge who dismissed the case involving the disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district’s chairpersons who were calling for an emergency convention early this month.

However, according to Mkandawire’s statements, the fire has nothing to do with the MCP faction.

The judge was also the one who denied to perform his duties last year after government failed to provide him an official vehicle.