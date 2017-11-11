Police in Ndirande are keeping in custody a former ESCOM employee and five security guards, suspected for illegal possession and selling of prepaid electricity meters.

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Augustus Nkhwazi, ESCOM officials in October this year, discovered unregistered pre-paid meters in Chilimba township in Blantyre.

The development influenced the management to investigate the matter. It was discovered that over 400 prepaid meters and key pads were missing.

“The matter was reported to Ndirande Police Sub-Station and the investigations led to the arrest of the five security guards who were assigned to provide security at the warehouse.

“When quizzed during interrogation, the guards confessed to have been stealing the pre-paid meters and (allegedly) selling them to Jonathan Chirwa,” he said.

Nkhwazi said, “The police on Wednesday searched Chirwa’s Residence in Mbayani Township where they recovered 20 prepaid meters, fifteen keypads and numerous ESCOM application forms. He was later arrested.”

43-year old Chirwa hails from Kasitobondo Village in T/A Kafuzira in Nkhotakota . He has been accused of receiving property that was unlawfully obtained that is contrary to section 328 of the Penal Code. While the other five suspects will answer charges of theft.

The five are Fandasi Seteya who is from Naphungu Village in T/A Juma in Mulanje, Micheal Sinala 27,from Chalura Village, T/A Chakhumbira in Ntcheu, Malowe Chirwa, 34, from Chibwana Village, T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata-Bay, Alfred Nansongole, 32, from Kim Village ,T/A Mwambo in Zomba and Francis Harry, 39, from Namitambo Village, T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.