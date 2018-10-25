LILONGWE-The country’s utility body Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (Escom) says about MK10 million has been lost in the illegal power connection.

The revelations comes after the arrest of the four of the utility body’s officials following joint operation with the police bursting the crime syndicate on illegal power connection.

Among four of the Escom’s staff arrested including including Dr. Benjamin Simbiri who is the United Transformation Movement (UTM) member.

Innocent Chitosi, Escom spokesperson told Zodiak radio this morning that the commission has lost MK10 million in business due to the syndicate.

Chitosi disclosed that the law would not spare any of its officials.

The UTM official on Wednesday handed himself over to Kanengo police in the capital Lilongwe following the crack down.

Simbiri was not around during the raid on Tuesday which saw his managers being arrested

Sources told The Maravi Post that the suspect was later taken to Lumbadzi police for questioning and taken to the crime scene where he was briefed on what had happened, and why he was to face the other side of the law.

Currently, Simbiri and other the suspects are being kept at Police headquarters, Area 30 where will be formally charged.

Sources add that Dr. Sambiri who have been at the hub of illegal connections for over two years since 2016 at the commission while amassing huge some of money which he is also financing the UTM.

Dr. Sambiri previously owned Exploits University and he is vying for a Parliamentary seat in Kasungu on UTM ticket.

UTM spokesperson Dr. Chidamti Malunga is yet to comment on this matter as efforts to get the movement reaction has proved futile