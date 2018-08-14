By Alick Junior Sichali

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) says is planning on holding talks with legal parliamentary committee and other stakeholders to propose that the country should have a law which will give stiffer punishments to illegal electricity connectors once caught.

Escom’s Spokesperson, Innocent Chitosi, disclosed this in an interview with Maravi Post, saying the utility body is losing 1 billion Kwacha every month because of the illegal connections.

Chitosi said the utility body is losing a lot of money in a month because of illegal connections, meter by pass and illegal electricity extension in different localities of the country.

He said if courts can be giving stiffer punishments to the people it would reduce the malpractice as some people will be afraid of doing the malpractice.

“I should agree with you that at Escom we are losing a lot of money in each and every month because of illegal connections, meter by pass and illegal electricity extensions a situation which is making our other customers to not be receiving a good service from us,” Chitosi said.

According to Chitosi Escom has put up strategies which they are implementing so that they completely end the malpractice in the country.