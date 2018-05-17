BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unformed reports reaching the Maravi Post shows that Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) workers are to stage a strike from Friday protesting against the behavior of government which has withdrawn MK40 billion from corporation account at FDH bank.

The funds withdraw according to sources at power utility body has left company with no operation funds.

The sources added that Escom officials wake up on Monday, May 14, this year just to learn that the bank released the funds to the government through Nicolas Dausi.

“The money is to be used to bribe Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) to support the endorsement of President Peter Mutharika to stand in the 2019 general elections.

“The members of the general public are advised to have enough electricity as the strike will affect the Escom vending machines,”said the source.

There was no immediate reaction from the corporation officials to dispute the claims of MK40 billion withdraw and pending strike.