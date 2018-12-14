Hot on the heels (or should that be hooves?) of their new African Trails, Eswatini’s (Swaziland’s) Chubeka Trails have launched some great weekend packages at Big Game Parks for the ‘quiet season’.

Chubeka Trails recently launched the ‘Culture and Scenery Horse Trail‘ in which guests can explore all that Eswatini has to offer on a 10-Day excursion. Although the culture and scenery trail is an amazing and unique experience, it is only offered during May – September. So, for visitors (including those without riding experience) who wishing to get a taste of Eswatini earlier in the year, the Quiet Season Weekend Packages has been launched to give a fantastic discount for weekends from January to March 2019.

Chubeka Trails have a wonderful herd of over 50 steeds to try out. Warmblood, Arab & Cross breeds including Friesian, Clydesdale, Percheron, Thoroughbred, Boerperd, Nooitgedacht, Lusitano & Shire.

The weekend packages give riders a fantastic variety of scenery to be discovered on horseback. Participants will ride the plains, river crossings, the old tin mine and the notorious Execution Rock. Chubeka Trails horses are well trained and suitable for amateur and non-riders, including children. All excursions are led by competent and fun-loving guides that will get the very best out of every trip.

All packages also include a variety of accommodation at Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary, with traditional en-suite beehives, spacious lontweni rondavel chalets, or the luxury Reilly’s Rock Hilltop Lodge.

Group bookings of up to 10 riders are also offered.

The Quiet Season Weekend Packages are available from a fantastic price of 4130ZAR per person (approximately $290pp / £225pp). Available from 10 January to 31 March 2019.

