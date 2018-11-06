The Ethiopian government on Monday appointed Billene Seyoum a new press Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister (PM) Abiy Ahmed.

Speaking on her first briefing with both local and international Journalists on Monday, the new press Secretary has assured the Media that they will have access to the PM’s office for them to operate freely.

According to African News, Billene is to be assisted by another woman Helen Yosef as her deputy press secretary and they both of them have experience in communications and journalism.

This comes days after Minister Ahmed appointed Meaza Ashenafi as the first female president of the federal supreme court .

Since he became a Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April, Ahmed has appointed women to half of ministerial positions as a way of respecting women for all the contribution they have made to the country.