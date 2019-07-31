Ethiopia on Monday made history by planting 350 million trees in a day. It had initially targeted a figure of 200 million as part of efforts to protect it’s environment.

The country thus could be said to have achieved a world record of planting the highest number of trees in a day.

The record for the highest number of trees planted in a day, according to the Guinness Book of Records, is held by Ken Chaplin of Canada.

In 2001 he planted 15,170 red pine seedlings.

Leading by example

As part of the Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is leading himself by planting a few seedlings in ArbaMinch, southern Ethiopia.

He shut down official work on Monday for civil servants so they can take part in the campaign.

Source: africafeeds.com