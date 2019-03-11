(MaraviPost) Two flight data recorders from Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 have been found, as airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s like the one which crashed Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

The plane’s Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) were recovered from the wreckage Monday, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement. They will enable investigators and experts piece together the last moments of the flight, and should help explain why the new plane crashed.

Flight ET302 to Nairobi had just taken off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa Sunday when it reported technical problems and asked for permission to turn back. It crashed shortly after.

With investigations underway, multiple countries have suspended use of Boeing’s new 737 MAX 8 aircraft amid concerns about its safety.

On Monday, The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered that all domestic Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets be out of the air by 6 p.m. local time, due to its principle of “zero tolerance for safety hazards.”

China has one of the world’s largest fleets of Boeing 737 MAX 8, operating 97 of the planes, according to China’s state-run media.

The move was followed by an announcement from Ethiopian Airlines that the carrier had grounded its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets as an “extra safety precaution.” Cayman Airways also said on Monday it was grounding both of its “new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft … until more information is received.”

Sunday marked the second time in less than six months that a new Boeing aircraft had crashed just minutes into a flight. A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight went down over the Java Sea in last October, killing all 189 people on board.

Both crashes are under investigation. There is no evidence of a link between the two, but similarities in the incidents have prompted caution among some airlines.

“Given in both air crashes, the aircrafts were newly delivered Boeing 737 MAX 8, and both accidents occurred during the take-off, they share certain similarities,” the Chinese administration said in a statement. It added that it would contact Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration to confirm “flight safety” issues before allowing the planes to fly again.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines is one of Africa’s leading aviation groups, and the continent’s largest carrier by number of passengers.

The Kenyan and Ethiopian governments announced a joint disaster response team on Monday to investigate the crash. Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Transport James Macharia described it as a “very complex investigation.”

In a statement Sunday, Boeing said it was “deeply saddened” to hear about the loss of life in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

“A Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and US National Transportation Safety Board,” the statement said.