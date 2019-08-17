The family of David Jiet mourns gravely after their late son who newly got married to his long time girlfriend committed suicide, two days his wedding ceremony.

The deceased bridegroom who identified as David Jiet Chawulik, two days after his wedding on Saturday 10th, Aug, 2019.

According to the blogger, Zenthblog, David Jiet committed suicide when his newly wedded wife confessed that she was pregnant for another man.

David Jiet from Agaar community of Rumbek, a biological brother of Gen

Saed Chawul the former Inspector General of Police, wedded Rebecca Ekuen from Yirol on Saturday in freedom Hall in Juba.

Devastated by the news, the graduate of New Generation University College based in Ethiopia killed himself after she had gone out to get some food stuffs at the market.

Alarmed to see her husband in a lifeless state, she phoned a family friend to come which they later confirmed him truly dead.

The family of David Jiet describes the incident to journalists who visited the scene as “unfortunate and untimely”. May he rest in peace.