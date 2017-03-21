KASUNGU-(MaraviPost): The Malawi Police in the central district of Kasungu on Sunday arrested 68 Ethiopians for illegally entering into the country.

The illegal immigrants were arrested after the police were tipped off by community members that the suspects were on their way to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

Kasungu Police Station Spokesperson, Edna Mzingwitsa, told The Maravi Post that following the tip, officers swiftly mounted an ad hoc road block at Kaphaizi Turn-Off where the 68 immigrants were cornered and arrested.

Mzingwitsa said the illegal immigrants were using a motor vehicle, registration number NU 8774 which was being driven by a Malawian national.

“The Malawian driver, however evaded the police after seeing that the foreigners had been cornered. The suspects will appear before the court to answer the charge of illegal entry which is contrary to Section 37 of the Immigration Act”, Mzingwitsa said.