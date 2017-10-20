By Mark Rogerson

October 19, 2017- ECA Press. Brussels: Today the European Court of Auditors published its work programme for 2018. As well as giving details of the special reports which the EU Auditors intend to publish in 2018, the programme provides information on the institution’s annual reports and the work programming process.

All in all, the auditors plan to produce some 90 publications in 2018, including annual reports, special reports and opinions.

“This work programme sets out the priority areas on which we will concentrate in 2018”, said the President of the European Court of Auditors, Klaus-Heiner Lehne. “We will cover a broad range of issues reflecting the challenges the EU is currently facing, such as sustainable use of natural resources, growth and inclusion, migration and global development challenges, the single market and an accountable and efficient European Union.”

The work programme will include a briefing paper on the future of the EU budget as a contribution to the discussion on the Union’s Medium-term Financial Framework, as well as briefing papers on simplifying Cohesion policy and Horizon 2020 and the future of the CAP.

There will also be audits of EU measures in relation to food safety, desertification in the EU, the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, the EU Trust Fund for Africa, the transparency of NGO funding, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the prevention of conflicts of interest/ethics in the EU institutions. Another priority task will be a landscape review of transport and mobility. All of these reports will be published during 2018.

The tasks contained in the work programme were selected through a comprehensive planning process that involves reviewing current EU developments and consulting with stakeholders, in particular the European Parliament.

President Lehne will present the 2018 work programme to the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee on 20 November 2017. The event will be streamed live.

Mark Rogerson is the Spokesperson for the ECA Press