EU chides Malawi Govt on fees abolition; says done in hasty

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-European Union EU delegation in the country, has said the decision by government to abolish school fees in secondary schools was wrong and was done hastily.

The delegation further said; this is a recipe for low quality education* as schools will not have adequate resources.

EU head of corporate affairs Louis Navaro said the government could have done wider consultations on the matter before coming up with the decision.

“The government should review the decision. The schools are already facing huge challenges to get resources and this decision will just worsen the situation,” he said.

The EU head of corporate affairs said the government should invite all education stakeholders in order to discuss the matter intensely to avert a looming education crisis in secondary schools.

However Msaka Minister of education insists that the decision was sound.

EU is one of the greatest funders in education.

In Malawi, it has built schools, donated books, and even funded the implementation of the current curriculum.