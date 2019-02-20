EU donated school block in Kasungu

By Vincent Khonje

The European Union (EU) on Monday handed over to government new infrastructures at Chankhanga Community Secondary School (CDSS) in Kasungu as part of its Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) programme.

The programme is supporting 21 CDSSs across the country by constructing new structures in the schools to enable a good learning environment.

Speaking during the inauguration of the school EU Ambassador to Malawi Sandra Paesen said despite the efforts by Malawi government in the education sector, seen by allocating largest share of the national budget, there remains a few challenges.

Paesen said the poor infrastructure, lack of teaching and learning materials and high student to teacher ratio are indicators that testify the need to the continuous need to support the sector.

She said despite the efforts there is no space for Malawian Children in secondary level of education as the Ministry of Education is put in a difficult situation to select only a few learners since not all of them cannot be accommodated in the available schools.

“The EUs support is aligned to governments vision of improving the country’s education system. We are supporting the 21 CDSSs with additional infrastructures and learning materials…we hope to register an increase in the number of learners entering secondary education and also to see that girls and vulnerable learners successfully complete their education,” said Paesen.

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Justin Saidi said as government he was happy that EU has supported the 21 schools a thing which has also helped in increasing access to quality education.

“When you look at the infrastructures they are not even CDSSs but full secondary schools because they have everything required at a school, they have a library and laboratory and by increasing the number of classroom we are increasing access to education as even those who just get a pass will still get quality education,” said Saidi.

At Chankhanga School ISEM has six classrooms which will provide learning space for additional 300 learners, a multipurpose hall, twin laboratories and a library with textbooks in all subjects, waterborne toilets for both boys and girls and semi detached houses for teachers.