LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Eunice Senzani and Tonnex Kandie Banda were on Saturday night crowed Miss and Mr. Natural Resources College (NRC) are respectively following the Beauty Pageant Airtel Malawi sponsored.

Annie Basikolo and Atanazio Malonda became NRC’ First Princess and Second Prince respectively as they walked away with Airtel Malawi’s Router Mifi.

About six girls and five boys contested in the beauty pageant.

NRC which is constituent college of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) is the second High learning institution Airtel selling out its products brand through entertainment.

Among others Airtel engaging students on newly introduced Chezani voice and data bundles.

Masiye Mazaza Airtel Malawi’s Head Data, Devices Marketing told The Maravi Post after end of NRC social weekend that the company will continue engaging other 22 institutions of high learning across the country with its products brand.

Mazaza believes that young people are vital for Malawi’s economic growth.

“Airtel wants to create a vibrant youth that will drive Malawi’s economy by being glued to our youthful brand.

“With newly introduced Chezani voice and data bundles, students are able using less money to buy these services,” says Mazaza.