The Blantyre based Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Saturday were confirmed as the 2017 TNM Super League Champions after beating Masters Security 4-1 at Balaka Stadium.

Goals:

– Peter Wadabwa 18th minute First Half

– Peter Wadabwa 27th minute First Half

– Foster Namwera 36th minute First Half

– Essau Kanyenda 12th Minute Second Half

-Patience Kalumo 8th Minute penalty Second Half (Masters Security)

The win meant their closest competitors Nyasa Big Bullets could not catch them.

Wanderers win the league after last winning it in 2006.

Wanderers will be officially crowned next week in Lilongwe during their match against Red Lions in Lilongwe

Both Malawi’s TNM Super league champion, Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security are in tough African Champions League (CAF) groups.

This follows a draw CAF conducted at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt also saw another Malawi representative Masters Security handed a tough opponent.

They were drawn against Atletico Petroleos of Angola.

Nomads will begin the campaign of their African Champions League title against 2014 CAF Champions League finalists AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the play off.

The 2018 Champions League will begin on the weekend of 9-11 February with the two-leg final set for November.

The Nomads will have to win the two-legged tie if they are to reach the next phase of Africa’ biggest football competition.