Embattled United Transformation Movement (UTM) family can now afford a smile after being registered as political party on Friday, Maravi Post can reveal.

This reporter has learnt that the office of the Registrar of Political Parties handed over the certificate to UTM on Friday evening.

Confirming the matter in a telephone interview, UTM spokesperson Chidanti Malunga said the party is happy with the development.

“Yes, we are now registered. This is good news to UTM family,” said Malunga.

The development followed the the second November High Court order.

Maravi Post understand that UTM faced a big challenge to get registered