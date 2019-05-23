In terms of preparations for the elections, Mr. Poche (Miroslav Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission EU-EOM.) stated: “The process was well-managed by MEC, and MEC’s inclusive and transparent approach meant that the stakeholders retained a high level of confidence in the election management body. Of particular note was the improved integrity of the voter register, a revised and public election calendar and the creation of constituency tally centres.”

‘MEC needs to be allowed to complete its job and the country should remain calm as it awaits the final result.’

EU observers remain in the field to follow the results process and the EU EOM will remain in Malawi until 19 June

…Part of press release issued by the EU EOM, after a press briefing at Ryalls Hotel on 23rd May, 2019