By Mtsisunge Kagomo

NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-The European Union (EU) together with World Vision International and with people from group village headman Msankhire, Senior Chief Nthondo in Ntchisi participated in a tree planting event as a way of supporting forestry in Malawi.

Speaking at the event Sandra Paesan EU Ambassador to Malawi said that forests make substantial contributions to livelihoods,jobs and the economy of the country.

“Investments in forests management yield large public benefits to other economic sectors, particularly hydroelectricity generation. I understand that Government has limited resources compared to the enormous needs of the country, but these scarce resources could be used to leverage additional private sector investments”, she said .

She commended Ntchisi communities for supporting the initiative and encouraged them to commit themselves in preserving ,restoring and managing their forests.

Senior Chief Nthondo said that his community has benefited a lot from this project including poverty alleviation.

“We have a lot of trees in my area which has helped us a lot in terms of firewood and we also have beehives which we use to make honey and sell thereby sustaining our families”, he said

Nthondo added that his community has by-laws which include a fine of MK 100,000 when cuts a tree without permission.

Word Vision Malawi National Director Hazel Nyathi said that her organisation is happy that communities are participating willingly to conserve their forests

“When giving tree seeds we try to deal with people’s mindset. This helps them to understand the importance of preserving trees and they are able to tie that with their personal life,family ,community and nation,” she said.

So far EU has planted over 2 million trees and protected over 25 million trees in the country.