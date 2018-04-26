SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The High Court judge Essimy Chombo on Wednesday in the lakeshore district of Salima sentenced Limbani Maliro to life imprisonment with hard labour for being found guilty to murdering popular evangelist Shadreck Wame.

Judge Chomobo made the ruling after Maliro, a houseboy to the evangelist pleaded to the charges of murder that carries a maximum of death sentence in Malawi but there is a moratorium on the punishment.

The convict on Monday confessed to court of murdering the late Wame thinking that the later had wealth which he could amass very easily after the killing.

Maliro was arrested by the police in Thyolo on November 25, 2016 after being hunted for a month.