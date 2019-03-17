DPP vice president for Southern Region Honourable Kondwani ‘Mkokowogona’ Nankhumwa has said two-term parliamentarian for Ntcheu Northeast, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, has served the people of Ntcheu and Malawi with utmost loyalty, dedication and diligence both as an MP and cabinet minister.

He noted that Honourable Chimulirenji had served his party and His Excellency President Professor Peter Mutharika with the same level of temerity. This is the reason why the President picked him as his presidential running-mate during the forthcoming elections, according to Nankhumwa. Hundreds of DPP supporters attended a constituency meeting that Honourable Nankhumwa addressed at Mtumba Primary School in the constituency on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The youthful politician encouraged people of Ntcheu Northeast to be grateful for the President’s decision to pick “one of your own” to be the country’s Vice President.

When President Mutharika unveiled Chimulirenji as his running mate, Mutharika explained that he had chosen the man who had the right qualities, according to his needs, to be his assistant.

He described Chimulirenji as “a man of integrity, maturity and a long serving member of the Party”. He further said Chimulirenji is a man who understands the difference between vice president (as stipulated in the constitution) and deputy president (which is not provided for in the constitution and is not applicable in Malawi).

“I believe Hon Chimulirenji will make a great Vice President and help me run government for the next five years,” he said.

To date Chimulirenji is proving Malawi President Peter Mutharika right.