Did you sit back and enjoy the show? Were you at the edge of your seats holding your breath as the club swings? The Genesis tournament took place on the 11-17 February 2019 at the Riviera Country Club. With Hollywood’s elite golf idols, the tour kicked off in full gear and ended with a victorious win.

The Genesis occurred at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The incredible landmark built in 1962 by George C Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell.

Each year, this grand event supports a charity in the Southern California community. Thousands of local students participating in STEM, will have access to TGR foundation.

The Riviera Country Club has several different ticketing packages to choose from. All tickets to the Genesis Opening include:

– access to the club grounds

– the open-to-the-public destinations and activations on the course

– access to the climate-controlled lounge

– Grey goose 19th hole

– Vineyard club

– The promenade and more!

The tournament’s plan was so that guests are on top of the action. With rope lines spanning the full length of all 18 holes. You are so close to the 9th, 10th, 13th, and 14th holes you might feel some of the pre-swing jitters as the golfers do.

At the Riviera Country Club there is no bad view, but you do have the best places! Yet another great place to get the thrilling experience of Golf is on Spin and Win Online Casino. You will have a wide variety of slot games to choose from but the one that stands out is Gold Trophy 2 slot. Whether you’re a Golf fanatic or not, you’ll find yourself having a great gaming experience in the comfort of your home!

During the tournament, most eyes were on the one and only Tiger Woods. Woods who made his second start of the season at the Genesis. There are other astonishing players who attracted plenty of attention during the tournament.

Holmes and Thomas had everyone’s attention during the last stretch. With the wind and cold weather that rolled in, they had to be on their A game. Thomas missed the putt in No. 18 in the third round that would have set the 54-hole scoring record. He caught Justine Thomas down the home stretch to win the tournament. He gained a stroke of four shot deficit in the final round and finished with one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas. Holmes made a terrific lag putt to set up a short par putt that won him the tournament.

J.B Holmes carries off the trophy, this will be his fifth PGA Tour victory and first in almost four years. He will walk away with the money prize of $1,332,000. A win that was well deserved.

This year Genesis tournament was a nail-biting event. What did you think of this year’s Genesis Tournament?