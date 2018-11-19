By Mtisunge Kagomo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Maxwell Namata who came into fame after being arrested, convicted and jailed in cashgate related cases has died in a motor accident.

Lingadzi Police Station has confirmed of the accident in a report made available to Maravi post

According to the statement, the deceased was driving a vehicle registration number BLK 7373 Toyota Fortuner from Bwandilo heading to Cherub direction and due to over speeding he lost control and his car over turned

The Police said that Namata died on the spot due to internal injuries.