BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Local Government and Mulanje South West parliamentarian, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is aspiring as vice president for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responsible for the southern region is said to have been engaging himself in various dubious syndicates, a case that makes his integrity questionable, Maravi Post understands.

Nakhumwa is among those contesting for the vice president position including tourism minister, Henry Mussa, agriculture minister Joseph Mwanamveka and incumbent, George Chaponda.

According to information established, Nankhumwa fraudulently gained access to his uncle’s Malawi Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) to get admission into a Malawi College Distance Education center in Mayani in Dedza.

“He has conducted himself in a dubious manner ever since. I was actually a student with him in Dedza between 1985 to 98,” Nankhumwa’s former classmate who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said now that Nakhumwa has ambitions to become vice president of the country, Malawians should know more about him for “their own good.”

He said: “He did not pass his primary school exams. His real name is George Malemia Mwanapha but he had to change to get his uncle’s certificate and become Kondwani Nakhumwa.

“If you ask those who know him since he was in primary school. They will attest to what I am saying. You don’t just change a name like that.”

Nankhumwa, who could not be immediately reached for comment as we went online, has intensified campaign to make sure he gets the post.

Among others, it has been learnt further that Nankhumwa—who shocked everyone when local press exposed how he had become and overnight billionaire—has managed to have to his side journalists for positive coverage by giving them extra allowances.

“During this window, he has been giving us MK15 000.00 extra. Normally, he gives MK50 000.00,” said one of the journalists.

But political commentator, Emily Kamanga, told Zodiak that the DPP vice president position was getting stiff and exciting because the contestants think President Peter Mutharika will pick the one who wins

as running-mate.

“But it does not always work in that way,” said Mkamanga.

Efforts to get the Minister comments to the alleged corruption proved futile as his mobile phone could not be reached.