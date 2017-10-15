LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – Members of former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) on Friday petitioned the national assembly on the terminal benefits they are demanding from Government since 2012.

This follows Government failure to pay them after they also petitioned the executive arm of Government in July this year to expedite the payments.

The Ex-MPYs, who have been camping at Area 18 Kamuzu Memorial Tower since July, said they are demanding the quick payment of their terminal benefits that the Government owes them as civil servants.

In the petition, which has also been copied to the United Nations office in Malawi accused executive arm of Government for playing hide and seek on the matter.

Petitioners sought Parliament as their last resort before taking unspecified actions, if their requests are not met.

The petitioner’s representative Ethel Chagwirira, told the Maravi Post that they have suffered a lot for waiting on what belongs to them.

Chagwirira said the grouping is worried with the condition they are living in and demand their benefits, including lack of food, shelter, and medical care especially those on ARV treatment, be given to avoid further suffering.

“We are treated as if we are refugees in our own country. This is unfair for Government that says it has its heart with for the people.

“This petition to Parliament is the last resort before we take unspecified action. We have been disciplined, and patience on this matter,” said Chagwirira.

Speaking after receiving the petition, three Members of Parliament (MPs), on behalf of the Speaker, Wary Chawawa (Zomba Chingale), Ndau (Ntcheu Central), and Nyalonde (Mzimba North), assured ex-MYP members that will deliver their grievances to the authorities.

The MPs said their role is to provide oversight on the executive arm of Government in its decision on the interest of the people of Malawi.

They observed that as much as Government has acknowledged the petitioners demands, the process of paying them, has taken too long, which needs to be worked on as soon as possible.

So far, the treasury has paid only 18 members each MK500, 000.00, which President Peter Mutharika pledged to give to each member.

The former ex-military wing soldiers, are demanding MK1.6 million to 2,600 members as their dues after they were forcibly disarmed by the Malawi Defense Force in 1993 in what is infamously called Operation Bwezani.

In April this year President Mutharika gave the ex-MYP soldiers an additional of MK500, 000 before the final benefits.

The group has been camping at Kamuzu Memorial Tower at Area 18 in the capital Lilongwe for four months since July, after they battled it out with the police at Capital Hill offices.