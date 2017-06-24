As reported in an earlier article, the main opposition Party, the Malawi Congress Party National Executive Committee (NEC) is locked up in an emergency meeting in the nation’s capital Lilongwe.

MCP NEC in emergency meeting to endorse Sidik Mia: Kaliwo, Kabwira to be fired

The Maravi Post has just received the final resolution at that meeting. The resolution sourced by the Maravi Post reads as follows:

*MCP NEC Meeting Final Resolution*

The President has extended an olive branch to everybody who has been MCP to come back and work for the Party and rebuild.

Do not bar anybody coming to work for the Party.

No convention on July 7th but will continue talking to the Kaliwo, Kabwira camps for betterment of the Party; anybody doing the contrary after 2 week period will be another story.

MCP convention will be called after 6 months, people will be free to contest on any position including the position of Party President.

MaraviPost is following events at the MCP NEC meeting and will keep our readers updated.