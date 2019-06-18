Rohit Mamtora to siphon money from Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS)

By Gregory NYIRENDA and MacPherson Changamire

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In broad daylight, the mass plunder of taxpayer’s money by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues, with latest exploits being a racket in which some government officials are using the owner of Business Machines Limited, Rohit Mamtora to siphon money from Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) in the name of tender to procure desktop computers.

In the tender award “supply and delivery of desktop computers” that was through print media advertised to the public on June 13, 2019, under procurement reference number MBS/IPC/ICT/Computers/19/01 MBS is buying 49 desktop computers at MK79, 633, 575.

In other words, this means that MBS is buying each Desktop Computers for over 1.6 million Malawi Kwacha.

The very same guy, Mamtora is the one whom the DPP had used in selling to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) the so called MRA machines at yet another huge and bloated cost as a way of looting taxi payer’s money.

In siphoning money from the the public coffers, government has previously used businessmen of Indian origin like Batawalala, Jakhura Gaffar, Rashy Gaffar, Muhammad of HTD, Faizal Mohammed and Ahmed Fattani (who is reportedly to have connived with a DPP Official, Ben Phiri).