MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday held an interacting meeting with 1,200 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets and splashed cash money amounting to MK18 million, it has been revealed.

According to inside sources told The Maravi Post that all the youths who attended the meeting at Mzuzu State Lodge pocketed money amounting to MK15, 000.

It is said that the cash was aimed at wooing the youths in the region to vote for President Mutharika who is currently criticisms from all corners ahead of the 2019 tripartite election.

Many people feel that President Mutharika is too old to rule the country again and the call was started by his in-law Callista Mutharika.

This has also observed as executive extravagant of spending funds which could have been channelled to other the nation’s needs; public health facilities, schools, power outages, among others.

President Mutharika is now embroiled in police food scandal where it is said that he received MK145 million from Pioneer Investment.

The money was last week returned to the donator after general public concerns.