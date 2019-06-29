The Board vice chairperson of MERA Khwali Msiska

By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) on Friday told the stakeholders consultation meeting on the newly approved Electral installation permit says will be based on qualifications and experience.

The meeting was very interactive which armed at helping the installers on the best way they can access and use issues of electricity installation.

In an inclusive interview with the Maravi Post The Board vice chairperson of MERA Khwali Msiska says that ” this sensintazatin workshop of installers that MERA satisfies is based on experience because they have been new development of mid-grd which needs to be regulated”

“The issues of electricity is one of the key components of energy sector and there is a need to ensure that issues of standard of compliance is taken care of” says Msiska.

He further explained that ” issues of safety should also come into play and the country will also benefit in a way of ensuring that customers are not getting a low deal but they should get what they value for the money and it is important that energy sector drive to development of the country because people rely on electricity “.

An Engineer Power Contractor (EPC) Nadzombe told reporters that the workshop was very important because I have noted that they have included experience, the current permit required you to have University qualifications but not experience I feel very good that things have been upgraded.

MERA has a mandate to regulate energy for sustainable development.