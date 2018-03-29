By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Angry students from Exploits University in Malawi’s capital on Tuesday 26 March 2018 attacked the chancellor of the university for failing to resolve a staff strike.

Reports from Lilongwe Police Station indicate that students stormed property belonging to Professor Kingstone Prince Ngwira who is also the owner of Pentecoastal Life Radio and TV.

Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station Kingsley Dandaula explained that the disaster arisen as students are demanding the chancellor to resolve staff sit-in that is currently underway at the campus.

The university is reported to have been failing to pay taxes to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), a development that led to freezing of its accounts, hence, leaving its staff unpaid.

Dandaula said, “Ngwira fled from his residence in Area 49 before the mob invaded his house where they broke four vehicles and house windows while others attacked Pentecoastal Life Radio and TV station with stones.”

In a random interview, students disclosed that there has been administrative mismanagement of funds which influenced the problem.

They said “the owners of the institution are responsible for the chaos because as students we have been trying to engage them to resolve the matter but nothing has been done. This has not only affected standards of the students but it is a psychological torture.”

Currently, law enforcers from Lilongwe Police Station are guarding the Chancellor’s residence.