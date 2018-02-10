JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-A disturbing and sad revelation has been brought to our attention, it is that of Johannesburg-based Apostle Makanisa and his Charis TV team.

Apostle Makanisa has launched a tireless and sinister campaign to destroy the decorum of ECG and assassination of multi-discipline business man and founder of ECG, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’ s character.

Among other things, the campaign involves paying assailants to speak ill of Prophet Bushiri on Charis TV. They have even gone as far as hiring young girls to confess that Prophet Bushiri made a move on them, paying people to speak ill of the Prophet Bushiri on recordings.

They then use these payed recordings not just on their television, but they have also tried opening baseless cases against the Prophet Bushiri.

However, the truth has begun to surface and the cat is now out of the bag.

One of the many people they hired to spew prepared and engineered lies of Prophet Bushiri has come out to expose how he was used to destroy ECG and it’s leader.

The gentleman namely Prophet Rods is now seeking for forgiveness for playing a role in the plot to destroy not just Prophet Bushiri but also different other men of God to which the gentlemen now refers to as God’s generals who are championing the prophetic ministry in particular Prophets Ubert Angel and Shepard Bushiri.

Prophet Rods, brought these sinister string of events forth in a 45-minute video, posted on YouTube on Thursday. In the video Prophet Rods states that God has spoken to him to stop destroying His generals.

He added that what he has been doing has brought confusion in the body of Christ and unless he repents, he will never know peace of the heart.

He speaks: “I once did a video that was aired on Charis TV and social media alleging that Prophet Bushiri’s prophecies are fake, that his miracles are fabricated and that he is not a man of God. I regret saying that because it is all false and fabricated things spoken under influence of being used. Prophet Bushiri is a genuine man of God. I repeat: Prophet Bushiri is a genuine man of God.”

Prophet Rods further says that at the heart of it all is that [Apostle Makanisa], owner of Charis TV, has a Jezebellic spirit of jealousy against prophetic ministries because they are growing so fast. His major focus has been attacking Prophet Bushiri because he runs one of the fastest growing ministries in Southern Africa and the world.

“He hates prophetic ministries and, if you watch him preach, all his sermons are about attacking Prophet Bushiri and other prophets. He pays people like me, to speak ill of Prophet Bushiri in his church with a goal destroying ECG and have its leader either arrested or deported back to his home country as the Apostle openly dislikes foreigners in South Africa”.

Prophet Rods further stated that this Apostle never sleeps, plotting everyday, adding that his wish is to see Prophet Bushiri fall by use of any and all means necessary.

“He is hiring girls, lawyers and walkers to use whatever means they have to pull down Prophet Bushiri. He even plans criminal and despicable things such as to see Prophet Bushiri dead,” he says.

He has since warned the public against believing this apostle because all his actions are being driven by spirit of jealousy, and his hate for foreign prophets.

For more watch the video below:

