By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s Legal Affairs Director Charles Mhango is said to be behind Malawi Law Society (MLS) questionable decisions, it has been learnt.

Mhango, former Attorney General is a blood brother to current MLS president Burton Mhango.

No wonder MLS president Burton Mhango is under under intense condemnation for driving the professional lawyers’ body to advance the ruling DPP agenda.

A highly respected professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malaw, Garton Kamchedzera has warned MLS of losing its relevance and dependability as a profession body of lawyers.

Kamchedzera says this amid concerns in various social media platforms that MLS is now perceived to be serving the interests of the ruling DPP.

Writing in his Facebook wall, the law professor hits at MLS over its letter entitled ‘Management of electoral complaints and the determination of electoral results concerning Malawi presidential elections of 21 May, 2019.

“If indeed the society has written the letter…I am still in agony. It is agony for me to read the society’s letter to six financial and business offices requesting their ‘preliminary and urgent expert evaluation on the short and/long term economic and financial implications to the nation of the political impasse that has gripped the Republic of Malawi following the presidential elections of 21 May, 2019,” says Kamchezera.

MLS says it wants this for what it says develop further strategies and proposals for managing the situation in accordance with the law as it seeks to protect the people of Malawi as a whole.

In its earlier statements, MLS said it wants to prosecute organisers of the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

“Really? The letter is dated 30 July 2019. The deadline for the six offices to provide such information is August 1 2019.

“I shudder to witness the Malawi Law Society losing relevance and dependability as a professional body of lawyers,” says Kamchedzera.

The Law society has always been vying for being friends of the courts supporting Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on disputed May 21 polls.

The election case starts on August 8, 2019 in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party are challenging the the presidential results that declared President Peter Mutharika as a winner.

The opposition parties are seeking for fresh elections.