BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Vice president of the Republic of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, has subjected the country’s young generation to public ridicule following revelations that the youthful political figure who was supposed to uplift the image of the youth is busy amassing unspeakable wealth through dubious means.Information reaching Maravi Post indicates that Chilima is currently making money from the humanitarian assistance which is being provided by the international Samaritans in the face of hunger crisis which has hit hard the country’s ordinary citizens.

An official from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said that the vice president is selling the maize meant for the hunger stricken Malawians to vendors across the country and other industries including the Rab Processors.

“You know our vice president doubles as minister responsible for disaster management. As the food aid distribution is in progress in the face of hunger crisis, I can assure that Saulos Chilima and his longtime friends are abusing the aid by selling the maize to vendors.

“He has also connived with officers in district councils who are responsible for disaster management. As I am talking Rab Processors Ltd has bought over 3000 bags of maize (50 kg per bag) through the VP,” said the official.

Maravi Post has also found out that Chilima is fueling mismanagement of funds in district councils and assemblies as he gets a fixed 40 percent of money from every deal and he tries as much as possible to block auditors from visiting the councils which are believed to be the focal points of cash-gate.

Recently, Chilima was reportedly to be at the helm of corruption at Road Traffic Directorate pocketing millions of kwachas obtained from vehicle licences.

Sources said the second citizen collects the cash from RTD on daily basis.

“When car owners pay for Certificate of Fitness (COF) the money is not deposited in the bank but rather in the pockets of Chilima,” he said.

He added that Chilima collects the money directly from RTD and never deposit it in the accounts of the directorate.

“This is government’s money but Chilima is taking it as his and in the end enriching himself since he is not sure whether he will be a VIP come 2019,” he added.

He continued to say that the vice president is using his company: Autotec in the scam.

The revelations come at time the public domain is questioning the integrity of the second citizen after he dispatched his top aide Moses Kuchingale in a carefully crafted mafia operation to rig the by elections which were held few days ago.

Kuchingake put on an official Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) tag on his jacket and was importantly introducing himself in the polling centres as a MEC official.