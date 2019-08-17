By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a show of shame, excited Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic progressive Party (DPP) cadets have been boasting of dirty money they have been paid to ‘petrol bomb’ government critics.

One of the cadets has been pictured with about MK10 million withdrawn from First Capital Bank (FCB) formerly FMB in a picture of shame.

We earlier reported how government released MK250 million through FCB to pay DPP cadets who have been assigned to carry out the heinous crimes of eliminating opposition leaders and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders.

Insiders said the money which was withdrawn from FCB’s suspense account from instructions from FCB owner Hitesh Anadkat and his right hand man Ewen Hiwa will be paid back next week using a government cheque being prepared at the Reserve Bank.

The cadets are being paid by Chairman of the elimination project Blantyre based businessman and DPP member James Chuma.

The picture of shame of the cadet showing the money confirms a story about the DPP dangerous plan of killing government critics.

Meanwhile a DPP cadet has confessed of throwing petrol bombs at HRDC Chairman Timothy Mtambo’s home in Lilongwe in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to an internal police report dated 16th August 2019, Paul Kawaza Kawawo,27, from Kajula Village TA Malanda in Nkhata-Bay has confessed to have been among five people who petrol bombed Mtambo’s home in Lilongwe.

“Sir this person has confessed that he is one of the five people who petrol bombed Mtambos premises a few days ago and also attacked a gule wamkulu dancer in Lilongwe.”

“Apart from this he has also said he is one of the cadets who went to Mtakataka for security training and they were given PMS uniform during that training,” reads the report in part.

It is not known how the Police will handle the issue which has exposed the DPP clandestine plan of killing critics of government.