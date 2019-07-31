By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) guru and President Peter Mutharika’s aide Francis Mphepo has hatched a plot for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Police to kill Civil Society and opposition leaders to end the anti- Ansah demonstrations.

We can reveal that the plot was hatched during a meeting on Saturday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where sacked Army Commander Griffin Spoon Phiri was in attendance.

“The plan is to use some soldiers who are still loyal to Spoon Phiri and kill the CSO leaders including Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence and some opposition leaders namely Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera,” said a source privy to the plot.

The DPP team of Mphepo and Ben Phiri are working with Spoon Phiri to force changes to appointments made at the MDF and tension is rising again in the military.

“The recent Army appointments are part of the strategy. They want to weaken the Army and kill the CSO leaders to end the demonstrations. Mutharika is now scared with the million march that the CSOs are organizing on August 6. This is what toppled the government in Tunisia and he is afraid it may affect him, ” said the source.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have organized the ‘million march’ where it is expected that 1 million people from south, central and northern regions will march to force beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.