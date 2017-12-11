LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi Parliament Business Committee, on Monday agreed setting three days dedicated to debating the much a-waited electoral bill reforms.

The Business Committee said the days Wednesday to Friday this week will be dedicated to passing all the electoral bills into laws.

Making the announcement, Speaker Msowoya, disclosed that the referendum and transitional, and presidential power assumption bills will be tabled on Wednesday.

This will carry the Wednesday afternoon session till Thursday. It means that there will not be a private motion bill on Thursday as is the tradition.

The Speaker told the house that all electoral reforms Bills will be tabled, discussed and passed into law by close of business on Friday.

On extension of Parliament session, Msowoya said the Business Committee will come with its final response to the house on Thursday.

“Members, be informed that the Business Committee has agreed to handle all electoral bills from Wednesday till Friday this week.

“All bills will be made available to members for scrutiny, before actual debate starting on the two Bills on Wednesday. Therefore, Friday session hours have been extended to 6pm, to make sure that the bills are passed into laws,” said Msowoya.

Both Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and leader of the house Kondwani Nankhumwa, agreed to the Business Committee resolutions.

Meanwhile, the religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee (PAC), is yet to respond on Parliament’s decision on the Electoral Reforms Bill tabling as it planned a demonstration on December 13 pushing for the passing of the bills into law.