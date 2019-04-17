Extinction Rebellion London protest;290 arrested

By Grace Dzuwa

Nearly 300 climate change activists have been arrested after roads were blocked in central London, amid protests aimed at shutting the capital.

According to BBC , A second day of disruption took place after Extinction Rebellion campaigners camped overnight at Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus.

Up to 500,000 people were affected by the diversion of 55 bus routes.

The Met said 290 people had been arrested. During protests in Edinburgh, 29 arrests were made .

Organisers said protests had been held in more than 80 cities across 33 countries.

In London, motorists face gridlocked traffic on a number of alternative routes, such as Westminster Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

Transport for London warned bus users that routes would remain on diversion or terminate early.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said although he “shared the passion” of the activists, he was “extremely concerned” about plans some had to disrupt the Tube on Wednesday.

“Ongoing demonstrations are causing serious disruption to public transport, local businesses and Londoners who wish to go about their daily business,” Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, of the Met, said.